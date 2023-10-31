International Audience Pays Court To Sworders

Review by Madelia Hickman Ring; Photos Courtesy Sworders

STANSTED MOUNTFITCHET, U.K. — On October 17, Sworders presented nearly 400 lots of Modern and Contemporary Art. With nearly 70 percent of the lots selling, the auction tallied $918,080 (£788,593), including a five percent VAT.

Amy Scanlon, Sworders’ head of pictures, remarked, “I was thrilled by the results of our sale on Tuesday. Despite the tricky economic period, there was a lot of interest in the auction and the hammer results show there is an appetite for good quality artwork by well-known names.

“There was international interest and strong bidding for our standout works by American artist Ed Ruscha, Chilean born Roberto Matta and French cubist Claude Venard. I was also pleased to see that Modern British Art continues to thrive with great results for prints by David Hockney and Bridget Riley.”

Leading the sale and selling within estimate at $107,689 (£92,500) was “Remember and Forget,” a 1986 lacquered wood piece by Ed Ruscha (American, b 1937). From an edition of seven, the work had previously been offered at Sotheby’s London on February 10, 2016. It sold to a collector in the United States.

Following closely behind at $98,957 (£85,000) was “Venus de Venus” by Robert Matta (Chilean Italian, 1911-2002). Executed in 1966, the oil on canvas was accompanied by a certificate of authenticity from Archives de l’Oeuvre de Matta, Paris and dated August 8, 1991. A trade buyer in Spain took it well past its high estimate.

Another work by Matta — his “Mater Nostrum” bronze — sold to a trade buyer in Chile for $21,829 (£18,750).

Britain placed in third place on the podium with a $27,650 (£23,750) result for “Silvered 2,” (21 Reds, 21 Blues, 24 Turquoise, 24 Yellows, 9 Blacks, 8 Whites) a screenprint in colors by British artist Bridget Riley CH (b 1931). The edition, numbered 33/75, also sold to a trade buyer but will remain in the United Kingdom.

Prices quoted include the buyer’s premium and exchange rates as reported by the auction house. For additional information, auctions@sworder.co.uk or www.sworder.co.uk.