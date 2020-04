SARASOTA, FLA. – An interior scene painting by Welsh artist Llewelyn Lloyd (1879-1950) filled in the top of Sarasota Estate Auction’s March 28-29 sale when it sold for $23,560 above an $8,000 high estimate. The oil on canvas measures 23½ by 16½ inches. A portion of the sale’s proceeds will go to The Ringling College of Art and Design to help the students and faculty.

Sarasota Estate Auction wrote of the artist, “[Lloyd] studied in Italy alongside Modigliani. Lloyd’s early works focused on marine life and coastal paintings. In 1904 he joined a group of Italian artists who became known as Divisionists, and his art expanded to include Tuscan landscapes. He continued to work in Italy during World War I, and during World War II was arrested because he was a British citizen. He was sent to a concentration camp, but survived, and painted until his death in 1950.”

Watch for a full review in a future issue.