NEW YORK CITY — On Thursday, October 5, Henry Ossawa Tanner’s circa 1910 “Flight into Egypt,” sold for $341,000 at Swann Galleries’ African-American fine art auction. The 23¼- by 37-inch oil on linen came from a private, Santa Fe, NM, collection.

Director of African-American fine art at Swann Galleries, Nigel Freeman said, “We were thrilled with the results of the fall sale. Notable results included new artist records for Richmond Barthé, Ernie Barnes and Larry Potter. Institutions were active in the sale, acquiring nearly a dozen works, including the Tanner’s “Flight into Egypt,” and works by Elizabeth Catlett, Edward Bannister, Emma Amos, Columbus Knox and Carrie Mae Weems.”

A full review of the auction will appear in a future issue. For more information, 212-254-4710 extension 33 or www.swanngalleries.com.