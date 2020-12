DALLAS – The first enlarged edition of Kinder- und Hausmärchen by Jacob and Wilhelm Grimm, sold for $112,500, more than twice its $50,000 estimate, to lead Heritage Auctions’ December 16 sale, “Once Upon a Time: Rare Children’s Literature from Justin G. Schiller, Ltd.” The volume, which had been published in 1837 and was full of the Brothers Grimm’s famous tales, is inscribed by Wilhelm to a family friend who contributed ten stories to the collection. This printing, “dritte vermehrte und verbesserte Auflage,” comprises the third printing of the full collection of fairy tales at the time. Newly enlarged, the volume was in contrast to the 1825 “kleine ausgabe” or small edition, which contained 50 tales specifically for children. It is the first edition published by Dieterich, rather than Reimer, in Berlin.

A future issue will feature a more extensive recap.