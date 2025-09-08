Inness Summer Scene Caps Labor Day Sale At Smith’s - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

Published: September 8, 2025
PLAINFIELD, N.H. — William Smith Auctions’ 58th Annual Post Labor Day Auction was conducted on September 3, offering more than 530 lots of “curated treasures from various New England estates and collections, including antiques from the Vermont Governor’s Mansion” and more. Rising well beyond its $2/3,000 estimate to achieve the sale’s highest price of $39,000, including buyer’s premium, was an oil on canvas landscape by George Inness (American, 1825-1894). This summery scene featured a figure standing beneath a tree and was signed “G. Inness” to the lower right. According to Matt Zayatz, the 25-by-21-inch framed painting will be staying in New England. Additional highlights from the auction will be featured in a future issue.
At Kaminski, Doris Duke Cabinet Caps Susie Hilfiger Collection
September 8, 2025
Gibson Guitar Strikes Winning Chord At Nadeau’s
September 8, 2025
Georg Jensen Service Blossoms At Amero
August 29, 2025
5 Church Hill Road / Newtown, CT 06470
Mon - Fri / 8:00 am - 5:01 pm
(203) 426-8036