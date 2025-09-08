Inness Summer Scene Caps Labor Day Sale At Smith’s - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

PLAINFIELD, N.H. — William Smith Auctions’ 58th Annual Post Labor Day Auction was conducted on September 3, offering more than 530 lots of “curated treasures from various New England estates and collections, including antiques from the Vermont Governor’s Mansion” and more. Rising well beyond its $2/3,000 estimate to achieve the sale’s highest price of $39,000, including buyer’s premium, was an oil on canvas landscape by George Inness (American, 1825-1894). This summery scene featured a figure standing beneath a tree and was signed “G. Inness” to the lower right. According to Matt Zayatz, the 25-by-21-inch framed painting will be staying in New England. Additional highlights from the auction will be featured in a future issue.