Ingrand’s Fontana Arte Chandelier Lights Up Doyle + Design Auction - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

NEW YORK CITY — On March 15, Doyle hosted another of its popular Doyle + Design auctions, offering 315 lots of modern and contemporary decorative arts from prominent Twentieth and Twenty-First Century designers. Max Ingrand’s designs for Fontana Arte led the sale, the foremost being a gilt-metal and glass Dahlia chandelier. Made in the 1950s, the chandelier had 16 lights with curved and tapered translucent green petal-form shades. It was consigned from the property of a Miami collector and achieved $47,250. More on this and other top lots to follow; price quoted with buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house.