Indian Teakwood Tracery By Lockwood de Forest Crests At Stair

Published: September 30, 2024
HUDSON, N.Y. — More than 370 lots crossed the block during Stair’s Design From 1860 to 1910 auction on September 26. Leading the sale after soaring beyond its $10/15,000 estimate was an intricately carved teakwood tracery, made by Lockwood de Forest and the Ahmedabad Wood Carving Company, India. This arched carving, which measured 6 feet 7½ inches high by 10 feet 5 inches wide, was a model of the famous stone windows found in Sidi Saiyyed Mosque in Ahmedabad, India (built 1500 CE). From the collection of Ann and Gordon Getty, the pierced semi-circle panel was bid to $224,000, including buyer’s premium. More comprehensive coverage will be in a future issue.
September 30, 2024
September 30, 2024
September 30, 2024
