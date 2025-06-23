‘Indian by Campfire’ Burns Brightest For Morphy - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

SANTA FE, N.M. — On the opening day of the 35th annual Old West Show in historic Santa Fe, Morphy Auctions conducted its Old West Auction, a 472-lot sale comprising a selection of Western fine and decorative art, cowboy apparel, riding tack, Native American art, relics, antique firearms and holsters, Hollywood cowboy memorabilia, belt buckles, lawmen’s badges, Old West advertising, photographs, lithography and more. The sale was led by “Indian by Campfire,” an oil on canvas by New Jersey-born and New York City-based artist William Gilbert Gaul (1855-1919). Signed “Gilbert Gaul” lower right, the painting had provenance to a March 2001 Sotheby’s, New York, sale. It burned past the low end of its $30/50,000 estimate to achieve $39,360, including buyer’s premium. Additional highlights from this sale will be featured in an upcoming issue.