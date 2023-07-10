Inaugural Blackstone Valley Auction Sells Early Colonial Bible Box - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

SUTTON, MASS. — A 1980 Turbo Trans Am pace car sold without reserve for $45,500, including premium, at Blackstone Valley Auctions and Estates inaugural summer auction on July 8 is motoring off to Texas. According to the firm’s auctioneer and co-owner Keith Downer, the star antique item, however, was a late Seventeenth Century or early Eighteenth Century Bible box that rose to $14,045 with premium. The snipe hinge colonial bible box measured 20¼ by 12½ by 7½ inches with floral carving to the front panel. This sale was live and online featuring a collection of personal estate items, and just in time for Brimfield Flea Market week, it had something for everyone. More top highlights to come in a later review.