In The Bag With Bruneau - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

CRANSTON, R.I. — Bruneau & Co Auctioneers hosted a Single Owner Couture Auction of almost 250 lots, “the first of several” that Bruneau will offer seasonally. The highest price fetched from this extensive closet was a Chanel tan tweed tote bag that sold for $3,000 with the buyer’s premium. Made in Italy with its original dust bag and authenticity card, the purse was double handled with a diamond pattern and the signature metal “CC” hardware on its exterior. The sale also featured jewelry, clothing, shoes and many more handbags that will be covered more extensively in a future issue.