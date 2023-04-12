In Successful Asia Week New York, Lark Mason Grosses $1,447,621 - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

NEW YORK CITY — During Asia Week New York, Lark Mason Associates grossed $1,447,621 for two sales that recently closed on iGavelAuctions.com. The first, Asian works of art from the collection of the Dayton Art Institute, which achieved $204,803, had a 98 percent sell-through of its 106 lots, 45 percent of which went into extended bidding. The second sale, property of an American collector, Part II, which featured a collection of rare silk Chinese robes, rang up $1,242,818 with 54 lots going into extended bidding and a 93 percent sell-through. A third sale, Chinese and other Asian works of Art, closes on April 18, so results are not included here.

Though the Chinese robes had its share of competitive bidding, there were many other works that attracted attention from Asian and American buyers. For example, a Qing dynasty Chinese amber figure of Shoulao was snapped up for $26,250, three Chinese carved jade birds, a seal and two bangles and a jadeite hair ornament went out at $24,438, and a large Twentieth Century Chinese Nine Peach and Blossoms vase, sold for $22,500. Each one exceeded their estimates by 10 to 20 times.

The Chinese robes attracted a great deal of attention, and among the top lots were a rare Qing dynasty, Manchu empress’ 12-symbol embroidered yellow gauze robe, Jifu, which sold for $100,000, 10 times over estimate; a rare imperial manchu silk gauze semiformal insignia surcoat, Longgua, Qialong period, realized $90,625; a Nineteenth Century Chinese Manchu imperial semiformal apricot, 12-symbol dragon robe, Jifu, brought $87,500, 20 times over estimate; and a Chinese Manchu semiformal 12-symbol court robe rang up $71,875, 20 times over its estimate.

Prices given include the buyer’s premium as stated by the auction house. For information, www.larkmasonassociates.com or 212-289-5524.