Important Fraktur Jump Starts Dynamic Three-Day Auction For Pook & Pook

DOWNINGTOWN, PENN. — Between September 25 and 27, Pook & Pook presented three days of sales of folk art, formal and country furniture, decorative art and ephemera, with Pennsylvania German folk art being a leading sub-category. The first lot on the first day — an ink and watercolor fraktur Taufwunsch for Petter Scholige (b 1779, Berks County) attributed to the Sussel-Washington Artist — set the bar high, realizing $262,500 and nearly tripling its high estimate. Works by the artist are rare, with only a handful of other examples coming to market in the past few decades. Described in the catalog as “arguably the finest in private hands and rivals that in any institution,” it had been consigned from the Modesto, Calif., collection of Albion P. Fenderson. More highlights from this sale will appear in an upcoming issue.