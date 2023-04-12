Imperial Chinese Porcelain Ewer Achieves $441,000 At Doyle - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

NEW YORK CITY — The first session of Doyle’s Asian works of art auction on March 22 saw bidders from around the globe competing for porcelains, bronzes, jades, snuff bottles, pottery, scholar’s objects, furniture and paintings from prominent collections and estates. Scheduled during Asia Week New York, this highly anticipated sale presented the arts of China, Japan and elsewhere in Asia dating from the Neolithic period through the Twentieth Century.

Highlighting the sale was a rare Eighteenth Century Chinese imperial porcelain ewer that soared past its estimate to achieve $441,000. The ewer’s form is unusual, its function obscure, and the particular mark it bears indicating the Qianlong period unprecedented. But what all who examined the piece agree is that its quality and its provenance of C.T. Loo & Cie are impeccable.

The ewer’s vibrant underglaze blue decoration depicts the Eight Buddhist emblems and delicate lotus floral scrolls. Its design speaks of the period in which it was made — a reign marked by artistic excellence and the Qianlong emperor’s own devotion to Buddhist philosophy. Property from a Washington DC collection, the ewer’s price of $441,000 surpassed even the high expectations of its many admirers.

Doyle presented Asian Works of Art: Session II as a timed online auction that closed on March 24. Showcased were the arts of China, Japan and Southeast Asia from prominent estates and collections across the United States.

Statistics for the two sessions were as follows: Asian Works of Art / Live Auction, March 22, sale total: $1,652,379 ($807,800-$1,209,300); Asian Works of Art: Session II / Online Auction, March 24, sale total: $230,706 ($207,850-$303,250).

Prices given include the buyer’s premium as stated by the auction house. For information, www.doyle.com or 212-427-4141.