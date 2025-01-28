27 Jan 2025 / 0 Comment

ICYMI: Americana Week In NYC

Published: January 27, 2025

By Madelia Hickman Ring

NEW YORK CITY — The forecast for mid January in New York City often includes flurries of snow. With The Winter Show and auctions at Christie’s and Sotheby’s taking place in the third week of the month, there is also a flurry of activity, with related events: symposia, receptions, meetings and the like. For those who could not travel, or be on hand for every event, Antiques and The Arts Weekly was there to capture the energy and excitement of Americana Week.

 

Arrow
Arrow
Americana Insights, which recently published its second annual issue, held a reception at the American Folk Art Museum (AFAM). From left, Karley Klopfenstein, AFAM deputy director and chief development officer; Camille Vicenti, graphic designer for Americana Insights; AFAM trustee Joan Johnson; Christopher Malone; Emelie Gevalt, AFAM deputy director and chief curatorial and program officer; Trevor Brandt, Americana Insights managing editor; Lisa Minardi, Americana Insights editor in chief; Jason T. Busch, AFAM Becky and Bob Alexander director and CEO; Barbara L. Gordon, AFAM trustee; and Elizabeth V. Warren, president, AFAM board of trustees.
Slider


   
You might also like

      Calendar of Events

      • Featured Events