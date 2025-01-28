ICYMI: Americana Week In NYC

Published: January 27, 2025
By Madelia Hickman Ring
NEW YORK CITY — The forecast for mid January in New York City often includes flurries of snow. With The Winter Show and auctions at Christie’s and Sotheby’s taking place in the third week of the month, there is also a flurry of activity, with related events: symposia, receptions, meetings and the like. For those who could not travel, or be on hand for every event, Antiques and The Arts Weekly was there to capture the energy and excitement of Americana Week.
