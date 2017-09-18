ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Rare bronzes and paintings highlighted a major two-day sale at Brunk Auctions over the weekend of September 15. Among the top lots were works by Frederic Remington, Henry Moore, Nicolai Fechin, Eugène Boudin and Jane Peterson.

Leading the charge in the sale was Frederic Sackrider Remington’s iconic bronze, “The Bronco Buster.” As both Remington’s debut cast as a sculptor and one of his most iconic works of art, castings of “The Bronco Buster” are prized by institutions and collectors alike. Over the weekend, Brunk Auctions offered an 1899 casting by the Henry-Bonnard Bronze Foundry, numbered 51 of an approximate edition of 64. The rare casting was consigned by a private North Carolina Family, who acquired it in 1966. Initially estimated $150/250,000, serious interest from dozens of bidders brought the final sale price to $510,000. Brunk Auctions is happy to note that the buyer of the bronze is the Wadsworth Antheneum, the oldest public art museum in the United States.

From the same private collection, Henry Moore’s” Maquette for Spindle Piece”, from 1968, sold for $312,000. The staff at Brunk Auctions had a cell phone in one hand and a land line in the other assisting phone bidders with this lot. An anonymous private phone bidder was the successful bidder of the lot by the important British Modernist.

Watch for a complete review of this sale in an upcoming issue.