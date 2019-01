NEW YORK CITY — Two paintings in Christie’s Important American Furniture, Folk Art, Silver and Prints auction, conducted January 17–18 at the firm’s flagship office in Rockefeller Center, tied for the most expensive price: $1.6 million. Selling first — and early in the sale — was Ammi Phillips iconic “Girl in a Red Dress with a Dog,” which sold to Colchester, Conn., dealer Arthur Liverant, who was bidding in the back of the saleroom against a phone bidder. Within minutes, Christie’s John Hays sold Edward Hicks’ “Peaceable Kingdom” for the same amount to Cara Zimmerman’s phone bidder, David Schorsch & Eileen Smiles American Antiques, Woodbury, Conn., in partnership with dealer Austin Miller. Both lots had been estimated at $800,000-1,200,000. A full report of Christie’s Americana Week sales will follow in a future issue.