BOSTON, MASS. — Selling for more than three times its high estimate at Grogan’s June 11 sale was an 1889 trompe l’oeil painting of Valencia oranges by William Joseph McCloskey (American, 1859–1941) at $488,000. The artist and his wife, Alberta, were masters of still life painting. Paintings by the couple were the subject of a 1996 exhibit at the Bowers Museum of Cultural Art, Santa Ana, Calif., and a painting of Valencia oranges was included in that exhibit. Also selling well over estimate was a 40-inch bronze by Aristede Maillol (French, 1869–1944) entitled “Jeunesse,” which finished at $97,600. Also crossing the block was a fine selection of jewelry, featuring a circa 1920 platinum and diamond ring with a 3.5-carat emerald cut diamond that was a very special ring. It sold for $27,450 to a very pleased young couple at the back of the room. They had flown in from San Francisco just to buy this ring, which is to be their engagement ring.

A full report (with a photo of the happy couple) will follow in an upcoming issue.