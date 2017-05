NEW YORK CITY — Ricco/Maresca Gallery is asking folks to share their brief, yet potent, thoughts on marriage (10-12 words or less) for the chance to be included in the poster for this year’s summer show.

Quotes will be received at arussi@riccomaresca.com and reviewed through May 15.

Both nostalgic and conceptual, “I Do, I Do” (opening June 29) will present a glimpse into nuptial commemoration that will appeal to believers and skeptics alike.