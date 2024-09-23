Hyde Park Country Auctions Hits The Jackpot With Gum-Vending Slot Machine

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. — More than 700 lots of decorative arts, primitives, arts and crafts, collectibles, garden items, books and ephemera were offered by Hyde Park Country Auctions in the firm’s September 15 auction. Far surpassing its $1/2,000 estimate range, a cast iron Watling Manufacturing Co., gum vending machine from the early Twentieth Century achieved $27,600 including buyer’s premium, and was the sale’s top lot. The slot machine-style vending machine operated for five cents, with a memo at the top reading “For 5c you get a package of gum, and the number of premium checks indicated above.” These “gum checks” ranged from two to 20 depending on the luck of the operator’s pull. Though not currently working due to non-use, it was sold with all its keys and interior parts in good condition. The tabletop model measured 23 inches high and 16 inches wide and weighed more than 100 pounds. A more in-depth review will be in a future issue.