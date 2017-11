GLENS FALLS, N.Y. — Dr Julie Aronson will examine what American folk paintings and sculptures — and the stories of those who made and acquired them — tell us about the values and artistic preferences of everyday people in “Just Plain Folk,” a talk at 2 pm Saturday, November 11, at The Hyde Collection.

Aronson will offer insight into the lives of the artists and artisans represented in the expansive folk art exhibition, ”A Shared Legacy: Folk Art in America,” which is from the collection of Barbara L. Gordon, one of America’s most prominent folk art collectors.

Aronson has served as curator of American paintings, sculpture and drawings at the Cincinnati Art Museum since 1999. She earned a BA in art history from Brandeis University, an MA from Williams College, and a PhD from the University of Delaware.

Aronson has a particular interest in the life and work of female artists. She is the recognized authority on the sculpture of Bessie Potter Vonnoh, the subject of her doctoral dissertation and her touring exhibition and catalog, “Bessie Potter Vonnoh: Sculptor of Women” (2008). In 2013, she bought at auction a work by Georgia O’Keeffe. She is organizing a major exhibition on Frank Duveneck to mark the 2019 centennial of the Cincinnati-based artist’s death.

Admission to Saturday’s talk is $5 for Hyde members and $8 for non-members. The Hyde Collection is at 161 Warren Street. RSVP by contacting Kayla at 518-792-1761, extension 310, or adminassist@hydecollection.org.