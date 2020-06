CRANSTON, R.I. – On May 21, Bruneau & Co. Auctioneers hosted an online-only antiques and fine art auction consisting of 280 lots. More than 5,000 individuals registered for the auction with 166 becoming successful winners. The highlight of the day was a watercolor on paper painting of a horse by Maqbool Fida Hussain (1913-2011) going to an online bidder for $9,375. The sale included an eclectic selection of antique and modern art, decorative arts, Asian arts, collectibles and musical instruments.

Outside of the Husain, fine art offerings were highlighted by a painted found wood assemblage by Louise Nevelson (1899-1988) selling for $6,875. The work came from the estate and personal collection of Rhode Island Modernist Walter Feldman (1925-2017). Other fine art highlights included an oil on canvas landscape by Leighton R. Cram (1895-1981) and an oil on canvas Op Art painting by Masaaki Kusumoto (Twentieth Century), both selling for $2,375.

The antiques and decorative arts selections were highlighted by a large reference archive for Irving Casson A.H. Davenport for $5,625. Davenport was one of America’s most famed furniture makers of the late Nineteenth and early Twentieth Century with similar material housed in the collection of the Smithsonian Institute. Other highlights included a pair of American carved and giltwood figural eagle shelves for $2,125, a cire perdu Steuben glass Adonis torso sculpture for $1,875 and a swing-handle hand woven Nantucket basket for $1,250.

Prices reported include the buyer’s premium as stated by the auction house.

Upcoming on Saturday, June 13, at 10 am, Bruneau & Co. Auctioneers will host part II of its single-owner camera collection from California offering all Nineteenth Century and large format equipment. Also coming up on Thursday, June 25, at 6 pm, Bruneau & Co. will host an online-only curated Pop Culture auction consisting of trading cards, comics, toys and a single-owner diecast cement truck collection.