Review and Photos by Tom O’Hara

HUNTINGTON, N.Y. – Pekale Shows hosted its 32nd Annual Huntington Antiques Show on January 29 at the Hilton Hotel, filling the ballroom and adjacent spaces with antiques and early collectibles. As the show has only a short setup time, most of the antiques are small, but even so there is great variety and selection.

There was fine art, antique earthenware and china, both estate jewelry and vintage costume jewelry, home décor accessories, vintage collectibles and much more.

Among the first to see at the entrance of the ballroom was Richie Mattson from West Islip, N.Y. He had arrived early that morning and carefully arranged his collection of art pottery, which was from many areas, including Czech Republic, Ohio, New Jersey and New York.

Nearby, Jeff White, a Bethpage, N.Y., dealer, was showing an eclectic collection of interesting art from the late Nineteenth Century, earlier Asian porcelain and more earthenware from both Europe and America.

Eleanor Cantor offered her collection of Canton and Nanking dishes. This East Northport, N.Y., exhibitor also showed silver hollowware and early Twentieth Century art glass.

Silver jewelry – not the everyday kind – was available from Dorothy Young, Jenkintown, Penn. As both collector and dealer, she gathers silver jewelry art forms from around the world. One piece, unmarked, was probably African, at least 100 years old, heavy and beautifully executed by an artisan/designer with some special ideas in mind. Young also had an assortment of silver and turquoise from the Southwest and more from Europe.

Eden Antiques from Commack, N.Y., specializes in jewelry. Its dealers are frequently seen at New York area shows with their collection of antique, vintage and estate jewelry. Here they enjoyed the day, albeit a short one, from 10 am to 4 pm, with sales of various silver and gold pieces and a variety of antique bracelets.

Malverne, N.Y., exhibitor Peter Wolfe was showing his easy-to-assemble smalls, but he also put together an elaborate backdrop that included a pyramid of vintage trumpet-based cake plates.

Times and Moments, Wantagh, N.Y., was showing an assortment of sculpture, art pottery and paintings. Attracting the most attention was an early morning scene over water by a listed South American artist, Jordibonas, oil on canvas from the middle of the Twentieth Century.

Karen and Albert Williams were there with an oversized exhibit space. This was convenient as they brought a great deal to show, including furniture, textiles, art and decorator accessories. Karen is a consummate collector with an eye for the unusual, and here she was showing a unique dressing stand and chair from more than 100 ago, draped in a lady’s accessories, ready for the day and quite charming. She also sold a quilt from Zimbabwe, called a “weya” – a women’s collective coverlet with folk scenes dating to about 1975.

Elias Pekale Shows, Ltd, has been producing shows on Long Island for more than 35 years, mostly one-day affairs similar to this Huntington show, quick, fun-filled bazaars with valuable antiques, early collectibles and décor. The events are managed by Sheila Pekale with help from her son Mark.