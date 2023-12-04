Hunting Dog Catches Prize At Freeman’s

PHILADELPHIA — Freeman’s American Art and Pennsylvania Impressionists auction was conducted on December 3. Offering just over 100 lots, the sale brought in 359 bidders, and nearly 70 percent of the lots were sold at its close. Capturing the top spot in the sale was “Pointer with Quail” by Edmund Henry Osthaus (1858-1928), which earned $126,000. Signed and dated “Edm. H. Osthaus 1890,” this oil painting captures the essence of sporting dogs’ loyalty to both their task and their human companion. The painting was won by a competitive online bidder who was bidding on behalf of someone who missed the painting in a previous sale. Prices quoted include the buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house. More information to come in a future issue.