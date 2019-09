Hungarian Theatre Scene By Gyula Batthyany Draws Top Dollar At Clarke Auction

LARCHMONT, N.Y. — An oil on canvas theatre scene by Gyula Batthyany (1888-1959) — an important Hungarian Modernist whose works rarely come to market — far exceeded its modest $1/1,500 estimate at Clarke Auction on September 8, selling at $26,250. According to William Schweller, fine art specialist at Clarke’s, they knew the work was desirable but chose to keep the estimate low to allow it to reach its true value through competitive bidding, rather than try and dictate price through estimate. “The painting garnered significant interest in Hungary prior to sale, so we felt confident that the painting would outperform estimate, which it certainly did.” With a label from a Hungarian gallery verso, the 36-by-28-inch painting was from a New York City collection. For more information, www.clarkeny.com or 914-833-8336.