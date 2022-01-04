‘Hundred Deer’ Motif Chinese Vase Auspicious At Roland’s New Year’s Sale

GLEN COVE, N.Y. — The Hundred Deer motif in Chinese iconography represents a wish for great wealth and success. Fittingly, as Roland NY conducted its annual sale on the first day of the New Year, a Nineteenth Century Chinese “Hundred Deer” hu-form vase leapt above its $3/4,000 estimate to land at $54,400, including buyer’s premium. The 18-inch-high vase was decorated in enamels with the “Hundred Deer” motif, depicting a continuous scene of deer frolicking in grassy meadows beside a river, all within a rocky, mountainous landscape with pine trees. Its shoulder was flanked by a pair of coral-red, dragon-scroll handles.

