Published: January 4, 2022
GLEN COVE, N.Y. — The Hundred Deer motif in Chinese iconography represents a wish for great wealth and success. Fittingly, as Roland NY conducted its annual sale on the first day of the New Year, a Nineteenth Century Chinese “Hundred Deer” hu-form vase leapt above its $3/4,000 estimate to land at $54,400, including buyer’s premium. The 18-inch-high vase was decorated in enamels with the “Hundred Deer” motif, depicting a continuous scene of deer frolicking in grassy meadows beside a river, all within a rocky, mountainous landscape with pine trees. Its shoulder was flanked by a pair of coral-red, dragon-scroll handles.
Further highlights from this sale will follow in an upcoming issue.
Raoul Dufy Watercolor Rings In The New Year At Nadeau’s
January 4, 2022
‘Hundred Deer’ Motif Chinese Vase Auspicious At Roland’s New Year’s Sale
January 4, 2022
Bruneau Starts New Year Marvelously
January 4, 2022
5 Church Hill Road / Newtown, CT 06470
Mon - Fri / 8:00 am - 5:01 pm
(203) 426-8036