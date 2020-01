Huguette Clark Doll Collection Parades At Theriault’s 50th Anniversary Auction

SANTA BARBARA, CALIF. – At Theriault’s 50th Anniversary doll auction on January 11, featuring the doll collection of Huguette Clark, a French bisque art character, 225, Jumeau doll with a couturier costume, parasol and its original box sold at $103,500, including buyer’s premium, to take the top spot of the day. Estimated at $25/35,000, the 26-inch bisque socket head with a perfectly oval face of an older child and large blue glass paperweight inset eyes, is marked 225 Depose Tete Jumeau Bte SGDG 12 (head) and Bebe Jumeau Diplome d’Honneur (body). This was the final model made in Emile Jumeau’s circa 1892 “Series Fantastique.” A full review of Theriault’s anniversary auction will appear in a future issue.