Review by Madelia Hickman Ring, Catalog Photos Courtesy Hudson Valley Auctioneers

BEACON, N.Y. – On the evening of Monday, April 20, Hudson Valley Auctioneers offered about 375 lots of antique to Midcentury Modern property in an unreserved sale, with all lots finding buyers despite shelter-in-place restrictions. Theo de Haas, manager at Hudson Valley Auctioneers, said that previewing had been by-appointment only but that only three people had made appointments. Bidding by phone and absentee bids were accepted and a few staff were at the gallery to manage the phone bidding and watch the online bids. De Haas said they had received the usual number of online bidders, with about 8,000 pre-approved on LiveAuctioneers, and fairly consistent online participation throughout the sale.

Property came from several estates, including that of Uta von Bern, Polly Doyle and Jim Donovan, plus an old Ridgefield family and the contents of a Stamford, Conn., storage unit.

Fine and decorative arts shared bidder attention, but it was a painting by Gustave Dore that was the highest selling lot of the day. “The Transfiguration” brought $8,750 from a French dealer. The work had been offered in a previous sale where it had sold for more, but the buyer had defaulted on payment, so Hudson Valley Auctioneers was reoffering it. Other highlights from the fine art section included a lot of two portraits that realized $5,625; George Davidson’s large painting of nude bathers that finished at $1,750 and a painting of a church in the mountains by Alfred Sisley that made $1,250.

Of a good selection of American, English and Continental furniture, English furniture seemed to attract the most interest. A campaign chest bearing its original maker’s label that read “B. Woolf, 50 Piccadilly, Naval & Military Outfitters” made $1,625; an English secretary bookcase finished at $1,187; and an English rosewood bowfront chest closed at $937.

One of the highest prices of the day came early on when a large carpet, offered just a dozen lots from the start of the sale, achieved $7,500. A pair of carved marble garden benches topped off at $2,875, while bidders chased a French silver octagonal compass to $1,375.

Prices realized include buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house.

Hudson Valley Auctioneers’ next sale will take place on June 1.

Hudson Valley Auctioneers is at 432 Main Street. For information, 845-831-6800 or www.hudsonvalleyauctioneers.com.