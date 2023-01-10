Hudson Valley Auctioneers Rings In 2023 With 500 Diverse Lots - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

Review by W.A. Demers, Photos Courtesy Hudson Valley Auctioneers

BEACON, N.Y. – Hudson Valley Auctioneers celebrated New Year’s Day 2023 with an unreserved antiques and estate auction on January 1. It is traditionally one of the firm’s best sales of the year, and this particular auction offered 500 lots of traditional antiques, lots of silver and jewelry and estate treasures. “Our annual New Year’s Day sale, our 40th, was a success with solid bidding from internet, phone and absentee bidding,” said the firm’s general manager/junior partner, Theo de Haas, following the event, which was conducted online only but with in-house viewing for potential bidders. The sale totaled $250,000 and was 100 percent sold, with approximately 1,400 registered bidders.

Chinese porcelain was strong with a Chinese blue and white gourd vase ringing up $12,500 and claiming top lot status. Of double gourd design, the unsigned vase was decorated with figures, plants and designs and was 12½ inches high. It went to one of the firm’s regular clients who bids for collectors in China, according to auctioneer Neil Vaughn.

Furniture performed well as well with a set of six burl maple Biedermeier chairs the standout at $5,000. Featuring curved wood backs, front and back with burl veneer and with removable upholstered seats, the chairs were 21 by 17 inches, height 32 inches and seat height of 17½ inches. For couch hounds, a leather Chesterfield sleeper sofa, not old, but in pristine condition brought $2,000. The 88-inch-long sleeper sofa by Distinctive Chesterfields, had been handmade in England in burgundy leather.

Estimated $50-$1,000, an Eldred Wheeler tiger maple secretary desk, featuring a four-drawer base and two-door top found favor with bidders, who pushed it to $3,750

A very large eagle zinc pilot house eagle found its way to a final price of $5,313, while the same price was achieved by an ebonized center table with Cornelius Vanderbilt II history.

The fine art category was notable with several Dutch oil paintings, one of which a Dutch School shipwreck scene, unsigned, going out at $3,000. The early Dutch oil, probably Seventeenth Century, of two ships in distress, walked into the gallery from a local home. It was a dramatic scene of two sailing ships aground on coastal rocks with sailors escaping the waves, under dark skies. Relined, unsigned, the painting measured 28 by 42 inches.

Also in the art department, a Surrealist still life painting signed by Robert Byerley sold for $3,750. Pictured in the 42½-by-28½-inch painting were a wall cabinet, basket with fruit, butterflies and various objects.

Among collectibles, an Art Deco Dunhill lighter with built-in watch, in green and blue enamel brought $2,875, a nice surprise considering it had chips, missing watch hands and crystal. “The lady who consigned it said she did not expect it to bring that much,” said Vaughn.

Jewelry always does well, and in this sale a 24K man’s gold vintage Cuban link bracelet brought $5,000.

Several hundred ounces of sterling silver flatware and hollowware were consigned to the sale. Leading the flatware on offer was a Georgian pattern by Frederick Elkington that found a buyer at $3,000. The lot comprised two partial sets, very close in pattern. The other part of this lot was flatware by Black Starr & Frost. With a weight of 142 troy ounces, the set came in an oak case by Vander & Hedges Silversmiths, 26 New Bond Street, London.

An ornate silver gilt mirror with extensively carved frame from a collection was bid to $,1500.

Among a selection of estate carpets such as scatters and room-size examples, a room-size Heriz rug commanded $2,500.

Additional highlights were an antique gold repeater pocket watch by Huguenin-Breguet, $2,500; a lot of 13 signed violin bows in a presentation case, $2,500; and from a collection of antique maps, Virginiae item et Floridae America Provinciarum Nova, $1,375.

All prices given include the buyer’s premium as stated by the auction house. The next sale will be February 11. For information, www.hudsonvalleyauctioneers.com or 845-831-6800.