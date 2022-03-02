Hudson River Art Auction Presented 62 Paintings

PLEASANT VALLEY, N.Y. — The 62-painting Hudson River School Art auction from the personal collection of Robert and Susan Doyle and hosted by Absolute Auctions was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for bidders.

This single-seller online auction was a testament to the power of the internet and Absolute’s strong database of buyers pulling bidders from 11 states. Thomas Benjamin Pope’s “View from West Point,” a classic Hudson River view depicting a cadet couple looking North toward Pollepel Island and the Northgate to the Highlands, exceeded its estimate of $3/6,000 to bring $10,580.

A rare female Nineteenth Century American artist, Annie Cornelius Shaw’s 1874 view of a woodland path with cows brought $6,210. Frank Anderson’s circa 1867 “View of the North Gate to the Hudson Highlands at Cornwall” sold for $24,150. William Rickarby Miller’s 1860 “View of New York City from Weehawken, N.J.,” was purchased for $22,540.

Rob Doyle said a wish for the new owners is that they “enjoy them as much as we have.”

Prices given include the buyer’s premium as stated by the auction house.

