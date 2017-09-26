27 Sep 2017 / 0 Comment

Huanghuali Chairs Take $237,500
At Potomack

Published: September 27, 2017

ALEXANDRIA, VA. — A pair of Chinese huanghuali continuous yokeback armchairs, early Qing dynasty, more than tripled its high estimate September 23 to fetch $237,500 in Potomack Company’s American, European and Asian fine art and antiques auction.

