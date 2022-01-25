Howard Regulator Sets Good Time At Bunch

CHADDS FORD, PENN. — A dedicated clock auction at William Bunch Auctions took place on January 18 with 220 lots of wall, tabletop and standing floor models in abundance, but it was an oak wall regulator clock, made by E. Howard Co., of Boston for the Central National Bank in Greencastle, Ind., that took the highest price of $4,313. Of the 220 lots, all but two were sold from the podium, giving the sale a sell-through rate of more than 99 percent.

A future issue will feature a more extensive sale recap.