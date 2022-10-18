Howard Booher Sr Estate Leads Cottone’s $2.7 Million Auctions - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

GENESEO, N.Y. – Cottone’s September 23 fine art and antiques auction, comprising 200 lots, was led by the Howard Booher Sr estate and totaled more than $2.7 million.

In addition to the Booher estate of Atwater, Ohio, the auction featured the Tiffany lamp collection of Rich and Pat Garthoeffner of Lititz, Penn., the estate of Al Turner, Bonita Springs, Fla., and fine items from private institutions, estates and individuals.

The collection of Twentieth Century lighting and leaded glass by Tiffany Studios, New York, and Duffner & Kimberly, presented in Friday’s session brought a grand total of more than $1.3 million. Standouts from the collection included a rare Duffner & Kimberly Italian Renaissance table lamp with a 24-inch shade from the Booher Sr estate, achieving a record setting $96,000. Another highlight from the estate was a Tiffany studios leaded glass window of “Boy David Holding a Harp,” which sold for $84,000.

Tiffany Studios lamps were highlighted by a Jeweled Dragonfly lamp from a Pennsylvania collection with a 14-inch shade, which achieved a total of $163,200. Other highlights included a Tiffany Peony lamp with an 18-inch shade, which brought $103,200, and a Poinsettia lamp with 18-inch shade that sold for $60,000.

Finishing off Tiffany Studios was a magnificent documented leaded glass Romanesque ornamental window, circa 1890, from a private Chicago, Ill., collection, at 8 feet 5 inches by 4 feet 9 inches selling at $117,000; and three Moorish filigree screens attributed to Louis C. Tiffany Company, Associated Artists (1881-1883) that brought $90,000.

The auction’s top lot was a rare Chinese Ming-style blue and white ewer, with the mark and period of Qianlong (1736-1795), hand painted porcelain with outstanding provenance. The rare ewer brought competitive international bidding, reaching a total of $282,000, and selling to a bidder on the phone. The ewer was given by the Dowager Empress Cixi (1835-1908) to the Honorable Edwin H. Conger (1843-1907) and Mrs Sarah (Pike) Conger, American envoy extraordinary and minister plenipotentiary to China. It had remained in the family ever since.

The Twentieth Century design, paintings and prints featured an Alexander Calder (American, 1898-1976) gouache on paper titled “The Beams” from Perls Galleries New York, acquired by a private collection in New York in 1966, which sold for $90,000; and a Wendell Castle (American, 1932-2018) cloud-form stacked and laminated walnut sideboard made in 1979 from the estate of Esther Germanow in Pittsford, N.Y., that brought $38,400.

Silver featured a rare pair of Gorham sterling silver Art Nouveau candelabras from the 1904 St Louis World’s Fair, selling for $84,000. Estate jewelry was led by an 18K gold and diamond ring with 46 encrusted old mine cut diamonds, approximately 6 carats total from a Buffalo, N.Y., collection, which brought $44,400; and a 5.66-carat emerald cut diamond ring that sold for $44,400.

The Americana and rare books category was led by Thomas McKenney and James Hall’s History of the Indian Tribes of North America, volumes 1 and 2, Philadelphia, published by Edward C. Biddle, 23 Minor Street, 1836, large folio, which sold for $36,000; and George Washington’s Columbia’s Legacy, Philadelphia: printed by H. Sweitzer & J. Ormrod, December 10, 1796, that brought $20,400. Another highlight was a Nineteenth Century folk art painting of a cat in a rocker, an oil on artist board, which achieved $16,800.

Prices given include the buyer’s premium as stated by the auction house.

For information, 585-243-1000 or www.cottoneauctions.com.