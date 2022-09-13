Horse Weathervane Leads Americana At Stair - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

HUDSON, N.Y. — At the head of the pack of more than 350 lots of Americana offered by Stair on September 8 was a copper steeplechase horse weathervane that easily cleared its $10/15,000 estimate to finish in first place at $41,820. Found in the Newport, R.I., area but consigned by a Syracuse, N.Y., seller, the unattributed stunner was similar to ones from the Howard and Catherine Feldman and Schnall collections and one illustrated in Robert Bishop and Patricia Coblentz’s, A Gallery of American Weathervanes and Whirligigs (1984). Prices quoted include the buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house; watch for a more extensive sale recap in a future issue.