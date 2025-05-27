Honoring Art Deco, Heritage Bidders Pursue All Things Beautiful

Review by Carly Timpson

DALLAS — Realizing $1,114,810, Heritage Auctions’ May 14 Pursuit of Beauty: Art Nouveau, Art Deco & Art Glass auction brought about 200 lots across the block, celebrating the centennial of the Exposition Internationale des Arts Décoratifs et Industriels Modernes where the term “Art Deco” was first coined.

It seems fitting, then, that an entry ticket to the Exposition made its way across the block. However, according to Nicholas Dawes, senior vice president of special collections, these are extremely scarce now, 100 years later. He commented, “The original ticket to the Paris Exposition of 1925 was quite a rare thing — it was actually there, a real legacy.” Marked “Un billet d’entrée pour l’Exposition des Arts Décoratifs à Paris,” this letterpress ticket was printed in colors on Crédit Foncier de France paper and was bid to $750.

Leading the sale was a circa 1925 patinated bronze and marble top Hibou (Owl) console and mirror by Albert Cheuret. Overall, the console and mirror stood 80-3/8 inches high and the top, held on the wings of a bronze owl, was 32 inches wide. Dawes commented, “It’s been 100 years since the Paris exhibition of 1925, so to some extent it makes this object, and others like it, topical. This was by Albert Cheuret, who is considered one of the most avant-garde makers of the era, and he liked birds, especially birds of prey. It was complete and in excellent condition. Several examples of these Owl consoles have sold in the past 20 years, but this was a record price.” This model soared to $237,500.

Another console, this one a marble top on silvered wrought iron, also found success. According to Dawes, Edgar Brandt’s Simplicite console “was similar to the Cheuret piece in that it was also a French console from the 20s. We expected it to bring about $10,000, but it went for $25,000. Brandt is a big name, it’s a classic piece of Art Deco and it’s very practical — probably more so than the Owl piece — so there’s some extra functionality to it. It was in great condition with original marble and was very elegant.”

Another French furniture lot, a set of 12 chairs, were intriguing to buyers for both their form and their provenance. The set of Émile-Jacques Ruhlmann’s Cannelle chairs, which brought $125,000, were once in the collection of artist Andy Warhol and later sold in Sotheby’s 1988 auction titled Art Nouveau and Art Deco: The Andy Warhol Collection, where the consignor acquired them. These circa 1926 armchairs were made of carved wood with red leather seats and were each marked “Ruhlmann.”

Decorative art glass pieces also brought good results. Leading the category was an iridescent three-handled Loetz vase, which earned $32,500. Dawes said, “I think it brought about three-times its estimate. That’s a lot of money for a Loetz vase, but it was a really nice example, and the result shows the depth of that market.” Additionally, Dawes mentioned “a good selection of works by [René] Lalique.” At the top of that selection was a Pommes De Pin (Pinecone) chalice — “a rare thing from 1902 when Lalique was just starting to make glass objects. It was just beautiful and in exquisite condition.” Estimated $7/9,000, the 7½-inch-high chalice, made with blown-in opalescent glass and silver metal, was marked “Lalique 8” and brought $18,750.

Though their prices alone might not stand out, Dawes also highlighted several lots of Art Deco pieces that made near-record or above-estimate prices. “We had an outstandingly good collection of American Art Deco chrome and metal ware, mostly barware and mostly New York skyline-type stuff. The Revere Company made a lot of it.” Designed by Norman Bel Geddes for the Revere Copper and Brass Company was a circa 1935 chrome-plated Manhattan cocktail set comprising a shaker, four cups, four candle holders and a tray. “The set sold for $5,500 — maybe a record, but certainly a great price. It was just a great piece of American Art Deco in what I call the Skyline Style and it was in great condition.” Exceeding its $800-$1,200 estimate to achieve $2,500 was a figural lamp by Frankart, Inc. This circa 1930 enameled aluminum and glass lamp was model L246, formed as two figures standing facing each other with a cylindrical light between their outstretched arms. A circa 1930 Jean Luce tray of mirrored and sanded glass, 21¼ by 13 inches, may have achieved a record but definitely made a good price: $2,250 ($1,5/2,000).

One of the most recognizable posters by Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec was offered. Depicting cabaret singer Aristide Bruant and advertising his performance, Dawes said this “was an outstandingly good example. They typically bring between $10,000 to $20,000, but this one sold for $32,500. It shows people respect that artist and poster art in general.”

“We’ve been doing these sales for quite some time now at Heritage, and I’ve always been impressed with the quality of bidding and merchandise and the increase in our clientele — we’re always adding new areas of collecting and increasing our geographical outreach. Europeans bought the two top lots in the sale, and we also had bidding from China and other parts of the world,” noted Dawes.

The next Pursuit of Beauty auction will be on October 22, and Dawes said there is already a fabulous collection of art glass consigned to the sale.

Prices quoted include the buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house. For information, www.ha.com or 214-528-3500.