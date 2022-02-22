Homer E. ‘John’ Walton, 86, Antiques Dealer

NEW HAVEN, CONN. — Homer E. “John” Walton of New Haven, Conn., and Verona, Italy, died on January 28, 2022, after a lingering illness. He was born in Stamford, Conn., on December 31, 1935, the son of antiques dealer John Shipley Walton and Evelyn Mays Hoyt.

John was a successful antiques dealer and appraiser, and expert in Eighteenth Century Americana and a true antiquarian. In later years, his knowledge and passion expanded into military memorabilia, decorative arts, books, manuscripts and documents.

John was proud of his military service in the army during the Korean War and his descendancy from the Native American Mohawk chief, Joseph Brant (Thayendanegea), who became the “War Chief of the Six Nations” of the Iroquois Confederacy during the Revolutionary War.

John’s past-times were deep-sea fishing off the shores of Montauk and Point Judith, R.I., with Captain Andy. He enjoyed his life in Italy with his beloved wife, Anna Fillipozzi Walton and family. He was a man who loved life: an auction at Sotheby’s, a swap meet in Tucson, Ariz., or a flea market in Verona. A beer at PJ Clark’s or chili in Croatia, a poker game in Tombstone and a mud bath in Padua, jazz at Basin Street East, a symphony at Carnegie Hall, or his solo performances on the gut bucket, or washboard, in the family band. He was a man of all seasons!

Walton is survived by his wife, Anna, in Verona, Italy, his sister, Joan Lionetti in Tucson, and his children: Kimberly Walton in West Hartford, Conn., Johanna Walton in Sharon, Conn., and Christopher Walton in Napanoch, N.Y., his granddaughter, Sabrina Abbott, in Ottawa, Canada, as well as family and friends in the United States and Italy.

A military service will be held in the summer of 2022. Donations may be made in his name or memory to the Dept of VA Affairs, Code 340HBPC, 950 Campbell Avenue, West Haven, CT 06516, or Holy Cross / Santa Cruz Episcopalian Church, 30 Pine Grove Avenue, Kingston, NY 12401.

—Submitted by the family