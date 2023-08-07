Holy Heritage, Batman! Tin Batmobile Takes Toy Auction - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

DALLAS — After a long, fierce bidding war, a Batmobile tin toy made in 1966 for the Japanese market roared out of Heritage Auctions for $150,000 to lead Heritage’s two-day Ultimate Batman Collection Signature auction. The ultra-rare windup with a painted plastic Batman at the wheel and the original box is now the most valuable Batman toy ever sold at auction. Yonezawa, one of the most imaginative and successful Japanese tin toy makers of the 1950s-60s, made the Batmobile which, on August 4, raced past the previous auction record for a Bat-toy set in 2021. It was also far from the sole Japanese-made Bat-toy to shatter expectations during the August 4-5 event, totaling $1,395,762. For information, 214-528-3500 or www.ha.com.