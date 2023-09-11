Holy Grail Of Courtenay’s Heraldic Knights Leads The Charge At Old Toy Soldier Sale

PITTSBURGH, PENN. — Heraldic knights created by master sculptor Richard Courtenay galloped across the block in Old Toy Soldier’s September 8 auction. Courtenay was widely considered to be the premier maker of these models, and collector Jack Jones was determined to assemble at least one figure of every pose Courtenay had made and came very close to this lofty goal that has never been reached by any collector. Sadly, Jones passed away before reaching his goal. He was, however, able to state that he had one of the rarest and most desirable of all Courtenay figures — the iconic Rocking Horse, aka Sir John Beauchamp, which is pictured in Peter Greenhill’s book Heraldic Miniature Knights and was the cover lot for this sale. Only two of these figures were ever produced. Comprising the lower half of the H4 rider and the top half from the M2 man with a King Henry V head, featuring a movable visor and rider separate from the horse, this is the Holy Grail of Richard Courtenay’s heraldic figures. As such, it brought the highest price of the 273 lots offered, finishing at $15,000, including buyer’s premium. Old Toy Soldier Auctions conducted another auction over the weekend, Hooked on Soldiers, which was conducted September 9 with the cover lot, Sacul’s Peter Pan and Captain Hook, soaring to $2,400, including premium, against a $600-$1,200 estimate. A further review of the sales will discuss additional highlights.