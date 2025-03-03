Holy Grail Jugate Lead’s Kimmel’s Roosevelt Collection

DALLAS — More than 900 lots from Roger H. Kimmel’s collection — amassed over 40 years — offered Heritage Auctions’ bidders one of the most extensive selections of Theodore Roosevelt material ever sold. Leading the two-day sale, February 21-22, was a Roosevelt & Fairbanks Twentieth Century Club jugate button from the 1904 campaign that depicted portraits of Theodore Roosevelt and his vice president, Charles W. Fairbanks. Made by the American Badge Company of Chicago, the button was considered a “Holy Grail” piece and a highlight of Kimmel’s collection. It sold for $47,500 in a sale that cumulatively earned $954,993, all including the buyer’s premium. Watch for an upcoming sale review in a future issue.