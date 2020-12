Holiday Shopping At Scott’s

Review and Photos by Tom O’Hara

ATLANTA, GA. – Don Scott and his crew hosted a nearly full house at both of the huge buildings at Atlanta Expo Centers, North and South, December 10-13 for Scott Antiques Market, the largest monthly antiques event in the United States, according to the show promoter. In this year of shutdowns, quarantines and the spread of Covid-19, that statement can easily be accepted as correct, as the monthly show, which resumed in August after a four-month shutdown, is among the very few like it to be operating anywhere in the United States. Shoppers were there, but not in record numbers; however, those who did come seemed to have an agenda in that they were at the show to find something – a table, a chest of drawers or holiday gifts for family and friends.

Sharon Green Antiques for example, sold no furniture even though the dealer had great early American pieces for sale. This Connecticut exhibitor’s sales were almost entirely from an inventory of antique Christmas decorations, selling more than 50 pieces before the long weekend was over.

Alternatively, Kemp Hickey, an Atlanta dealer with one of the larger exhibits at the show, sold a reasonable amount of furniture. Kemp tends to go with the trends, so his collection now is overwhelmingly Art Deco and midcentury, which is currently popular with the Atlanta homeowners. Sales for him included small antiques and fine art, but there was good success in selling furniture, too. A set of four iron chairs in a style reminiscent of Tudor, with sloped seats and arms, sold early in the weekend; also, a heavy oak table with stretcher base and several large chests of drawers, which were from northern Europe, found new homes.

Small objects sold in reasonably good quantity. Larry Thompson, Snellville, Ga., was showing his collection of art, some recent works and others from the Eighteenth and Nineteenth Centuries. Sales included a scenic oil on canvas of a European village and some of his small contemporary works showing food items, such as hamburgers and ice cream desserts, ready for framing.

Clocks were offered by Richard Purvis, a Charlotte, N.C., dealer. All were working even though he did not have them set to the correct time, causing chuckles from passersby.

The English Antique Company has its roots in Buxton, England, but now centers its activities in Jacksonville, Fla. The firm’s business is primarily antique prints of flowers, ferns and other plants in bloom, selling well this weekend.

More furniture sales were reported by Jim Butt, the Murrell’s Inlet, S.C., exhibitor. He specializes in Georgian era material with several small chests, including mahogany Hepplewhite examples, selling along with several music boxes and lamps made from Chinese jars.

Steve Jenkins, dealer and antiques show promoter, was exhibiting at the Scott show again this month. His collection was focused on American colonial and country styles. One of his most interesting pieces was a farm table, more than 10 feet long and about 3½ feet wide, big enough to accommodate 16 chairs. Stoneware was selling well, including a 200-year-old water cooler in excellent condition and a small, unique 1-gallon butter churn.

Jenkins and his family also announced a new July show to be conducted in the same building during Atlanta’s Gift Mart week, July 15-17.

Many exhibitors did well with small antiques. Melissa Henley, Atlanta, sold from her collection of silver hollowware. Gold chain bracelets, precious brooches and diamonds were potential holiday presents from Kathy Li, Franklin, N.C. Atlantan John Crews sold small Georgian period boxes, mostly tea caddies from his collection of hundreds.

Don Scott said, “This week’s market was certainly affected by reactions to the virus, but we did have good capacity in both buildings and all the outside spaces were filled. The shoppers that came were there to find something it seemed, looking for some piece of furniture or home décor and also a great deal of Christmas gift and decoration shopping.” He added that the next show, January 7-10, is booking very well.

The Scott Antiques Market each month is conducted on the second Saturday weekend, starting on Thursday at about 10 am and running through Sunday. It is located at 3650 Jonesboro Road, just off I-285 in the two buildings, Atlanta Expo Center, North and South. Hours on Friday and Saturday are 9 am, closing the first three days at 6 pm; Sunday hours are 10 am to 4 pm. For more information, 740-569-2800 or www.scottantiquemarket.com.