Review by W.A. Demers, Photos Courtesy Tim’s Inc Auctions

BRISTOL, CONN. – Tim’s Inc. Auctions laid it all out for holiday shoppers as the firm conducted its three-day auction extravaganza November 27-29. Like a Thanksgiving feast, it was a sprawling event, featuring three real estate properties and approximately 1,000 lots, a lifetime coin collection, a lifetime’s worth of automobile engines, vintage parts and tools, fine art, monumental Victorian furniture, jewelry, rare clocks, estate collectibles and outdoor items – all sourced from local Litchfield, Bristol, Harwinton, Trumbull and Torrington, Conn., estates

“We were very happy with the results,” said Tim Chapulis, although he did not have a final tally at press time. “They are probably north of $100,000.”

In true Black Friday spirit, the November 27 session started off the weekend with frenzy, as local buyers vied for estate contents, including garage tools and “discovery” lots, including approximately 300 lots of estate items all starting at $5. One lucky buyer, aware of what the winter season has in store for the Northeast, walked off with an Ariens snowblower for $352. A Snapper ride on tractor drove off for $608.

Saturday’s auction featured a complete lifetime vintage radio estate collection, more than 50 radios, from the estate of Robert L. Savary. Known as Bob to friends and family, Savary was a member of the New England Antique Radio Club (NEARC) as well as the Vintage Radio and Communications Museum of Connecticut (VRCMC) in Windsor, Conn. He was not only knowledgeable about radio electronics but was also good at restoring the wooden cabinets that provide the allure of these collectibles. He learned how to apply lacquer finish and took pride in being able to authentically restore the cabinets to look as they did when original. He lectured on antique radio theory and repair at Manchester Community College in cooperation with VRCMC and was particularly interested in the late 1920s and early 1930s cathedral (“beehive”) and tombstone models.

A highlight from his collection was a vintage Atwater Kent radio and loudspeakers that was bid to $288.

The Saturday session continued with a lifetime coin collection, along with a lifetime estate of automobile parts, engines, tools, memorabilia, etc. The collection came from a Harwinton, Conn., home, said Chapulis.

Top coin lots included a 1983 1-ounce gold Krugerrand bringing $1,946; two Morgan silver dollars and a trade silver dollar fetching $896; and two estate coin “treasure troves” realizing $896 and $768.

The day also saw some taxidermy lots finding buyers. A full lion taxidermy strode to $1,920, while a bear skin rug and vintage leopard skin rug brought $512 and $896, respectively.

A handyman’s special was a Craftsmen three-section toolbox that was claimed for $1,024.

Although Sunday’s agenda included auctioning three pieces of real estate – a Connecticut cottage by the ocean in Old Lyme, an historic 1890 house in Torrington and a Trumbull home – they all passed, likely due to Covid-19 restrictions that prevented Tim’s from being able to offer them in an on-site event. Consequently, the day’s attention fell to multiple lots of antique and vintage jewelry, always the perfect choice for holiday gift-giving. The day was led by an 18K gold Midcentury Modern multi-strand necklace that reached $6,016. Bracelets were popular, with an 18K gold bangle cuff example pulling $2,016 and an 18K gold dragon hinged cuff bracelet taking $2,688.

A 14K gold Nantucket basket charm, Eiffel Tower charm and pin sold for $544, and a pair of 14K with 2.88 carat total weight gold flower blossom diamond pendant and matching earrings is adorning another owner at $4,608.

One bidder in particular was on a jewelry-buying spree, observed Chapulis, with a total purchase amount in the sale of more than $25,000.

Among ladies timepieces, an 18K gold Movado museum classic lady’s wristwatch earned $2,240. To complete the luxe look, a sable fur coat brought $1,792 from the power jewelry buyer.

Decorative arts highlights included a sterling silver Wallace Grande Baroque flatware set realizing $2,048 and a Hummel Ring Around the Rosie figure taking $512.

There was furniture too. An R.J. Horner lion carved crystal /china cabinet made $832; two matching English demilune tables commanded $2,880; a matching pair of antique mirrors was bid to $1,024; and a cherry Victorian bookcase left the gallery at $896.

Additional sale highlights included a Swiss Orchestra bell and drum cylinder music box playing to $2,432; a Swiss cylinder roll music box bringing $1,280; and a couple pieces of militaria – a cavalry Civil War sword and a vintage Samurai sword selling for $384 and $640, respectively.

The three-day extravaganza ended at about 8:30 pm on Sunday, which is not really the end at all, said Chapulis. “That’s when all the calls start coming in – ‘Is such and such still available?’ ‘Can I still bid?’ I’ve started going to timed auctions on our website,” he said, giving folks a second chance at passed lots. The next event is perhaps a timed auction for the firm’s “A Wonderful Life” auction for St Jude’s Children Hospital the end of December, and then the firm’s traditional Cabin Fever sale in March or April. All prices given include the buyer’s premium as stated by the auction house. For information, www.timsauctions.com or 860-459-0964.