Holiday Auction Roundup

Holiday entertainment and good old-fashioned commerce joined forces once again inside auction halls around the United States as sales that are traditionally conducted during the period between Christmas and New Year’s and shortly after – assembled a year-end trove of estate treasures, personal collections and the rare oddity to cross the block.

The photos on these pages showcase these and other notable items auctioned at sales that were conducted during the period December 25, 2019 to January 6, 2020.