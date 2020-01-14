14 Jan 2020 / 0 Comment

Holiday Auction Roundup

Published: January 14, 2020

holiday lead

Holiday entertainment and good old-fashioned commerce joined forces once again inside auction halls around the United States as sales that are traditionally conducted during the period between Christmas and New Year’s and shortly after – assembled a year-end trove of estate treasures, personal collections and the rare oddity to cross the block.

The photos on these pages showcase these and other notable items auctioned at sales that were conducted during the period December 25, 2019 to January 6, 2020.

Arrow
Arrow
A painted World War II A-2 bomber jacket for the 8th AAF flew out of Soulis Auctions December 27 sale in Lone Jack. Mo., for $4,720 to an internet bidder. The DWG No 30-1415 Perry Sportswear size 40 was emblazoned on the front chest with the aviator’s name “Shelton” in white, 8th AAF insignia patch and on the back with the letters “Madame Shoo Shoo” in red with trim, picturing both a B-24 and B-17. According to Wikipedia, “Shoo Shoo Shoo Baby,” originally Shoo Shoo Baby, is a Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress in World War II, preserved and currently in storage at the National Museum of the United States Air Force, awaiting transfer to the Smithsonian’s National Air and Space Museum.
Slider


   
You might also like

      Calendar of Events

      • Featured Events