Holden Collection & Herrmann Estate Propel Copake’s Auction

Review by W.A. Demers



COPAKE, N.Y. — On August 24, Copake Auction conducted an unreserved estate auction of more than 900 lots. Seth Fallon, co-owner, said the event was “white glove,” with 100 percent sold and totaling $243,000. Bidders from five countries participated with close to 3,000 registered across four platforms, plus a small in-house contingent. “It was a good sale,” said Seth Fallon.

The sale featured two prominent collections with additions from other regional estates. Leading the day was an original Nineteenth Century Louis Vuitton trunk, which sold for $7,813. “These always seem to do well,” observed Fallon. “This one was large, a nice size to use as a coffee table.” Just as the outside was original, so was the interior compartment. Featuring stamped hardware, the 43½-by-22-by-23-inch trunk had cast metal side handles and was marked “2” on its side. In addition to items from a 40-year collection from antiques dealers Ed and Anita Holden, the sale offered the second session with items from the estate of actor Edward Herrmann (1943-2014).

“That did really well,” said Seth Fallon in regards to a 1928 portrait painting of Henry Lamb by Duncan Rathburn Hannah (1952-2022). Lamb was an Australian-born British painter who founded the Camden Town Group in 1911 — a group of English, Post-Impressionist artists who were known to gather at Walter Sickert’s studio in the Camden Town area of London. From the Herrmann estate, the 28-by-16-inch painting depicting the artist wearing a tan suit and standing near a gated wall, performed well by beating its $300/500 estimate handily and selling for $6,875.

The Ed and Anita Holden collection contributed a painted Nineteenth Century Swedish serving table. Standing 35¾ inches high, the table also outperformed its $500/600 expectations, selling at $4,200.

Additionally from the Holdens, came a pair of Nineteenth Century ancestral portraits of a man and woman. Done in oil on canvas and housed in tiger maple frames, the portraits were estimated $800-$1,200 but did much better, finishing at $3,900. “I don’t know who did them,” said Seth Fallon, “but they were beautiful. They had been in the Holdens’ dining room.”

Mike Fallon, co-owner of Copake, recalls that the Holdens invited some select dealers into their home, where they sold much of their collection. “After that was done, they said to us, ‘take everything that’s left,’” he explained. The couple, now living in Florida, may be known to readers of Antiques and The Arts Weekly, having participated in many shows including Rhinebeck and others. Ed Holden, a former IBM engineer, had a unique perspective on the antiques trade. Mike Fallon said, “There were several people in the audience at the sale who wished they had bought some items at the earlier house sale.”

As for the Herrmann estate, Mike Fallon stated that it was “99 percent done,” save for a few items. Unsold lots include an Arabic dagger with inlay, found in a drawer and accompanied by a note written to Lowell Thomas — one of America’s most famous journalists — and signed T.E. Lawrence aka Lawrence of Arabia. It will be featured in Copake’s annual New Year’s Day sale.

Prices given include the buyer’s premium as stated by the auction house. The next sale, always highly anticipated, is Copake’s annual antique and vintage bicycle sale, swap meet and ride, set for October 11-12. For information, 518-641-1935 or www.copakeauction.com.