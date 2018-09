ASHEVILLE, N.C. — A winsome painting of a woman in green by German artist Karl Hofer (1878-1955) was the top lot at Brunk Auctions’ September 14-15 sale. The work had been given by the artist to the mother of the consignor and had been estimated at $100/150,000. Competitive interest spurred bidding and it finally went to a private buyer bidding on the telephone, for $180,000, including buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house. A more extensive review will follow in a future issue.

