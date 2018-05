BOONTON, N.J. – A Millea Bros auction on May 17-19 featuring collections of Modern and contemporary art from three estates, including gallerist Ileana Sonnabend’s personal collection of Nineteenth and Twentieth Century art photography, closed with what the auction house believes may be a record price for a David Hockney (British, b 1937) photography portfolio. Hockney’s “20 Photographic Pictures,” 1976, comprising 20 chromogenic prints, finished at $75,000, including premium. Its high estimate was $15,000. Published by Editions Sonnabend, New York City, each print was pen initialed and numbered AP IX/XX in the lower margin, included title card and index, from an edition of 80 with 20 artist proofs, each matted and housed in a custom cardboard folio, each sheet 10 by 8‚½ inches (or the reverse). For information, www.milleabros.com or 973-377-1500.