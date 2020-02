CHADDS FORD, PENN. — How long until Spring? Bidders at William Bunch Auctions & Appraisers may have been craving a warmer season when bidding on an early Suffolk County, U.K., landscape by contemporary British artist David Hockney (b 1937) heated up the February 18 salesroom. The work, titled “Kirton,” brought $88,500 from a phone bidder against an estimate of $20/40,000. It was dated to the 1950s when Hockney was painting Suffolk County landscapes before moving to Los Angeles, where he discovered abstract expressionism. The work had been consigned from a Philadelphia estate; its authenticity has been confirmed by Hockney and the work will be added to the artist’s catalogue raisonné. A more extensive sale review will appear in a future issue.