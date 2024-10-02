‘History, Luxury, Sport: Automobiles In Newport’ At The Audrain Automobile Museum

NEWPORT, R.I. — Hidden near the idyllic coastline and stately Victorian mansions of this Rhode Island city is a lost racetrack. Just north of the same roads where traffic grinds to a halt each summer, young men sped in circles as Newport’s high society cheered them on, the air filled with ungodly noise, smoke and dust. They battled each other in expensive cars, on dirt, sand and the streets.

Read The Full Story Here