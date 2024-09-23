Historic Washington Portrait Commands Attention For Cottone

Published: September 23, 2024
GENESEO, N.Y. — On September 20, Cottone Auctions presented 204 lots from the Plantation, Fla., collection of Dr Martin May, an orthopedic physician, businessman, author and collector. Another 119 lots of Fine Art & Antiques from various estates, museums and individual collections followed on September 21. Earning the highest price across both days was a Nineteenth Century portrait of George Washington painted by Rembrandt Peale (America, 1778-1860). According to a 1926 letter from M. Knoedler & Company, New York, to Colonel Charles Clifton of the Buffalo, N.Y., Pierce-Arrow Motor Car Co., this portrait is known as “Port-Hole – Washington” and was originally purchased from the artist in 1845 by Giles F. Ward. Measuring 36 by 30 inches framed, the historic portrait was bid past its $200/400,000 estimate range to achieve $492,000 including buyer’s premium. Further review of the auctions will be in a later issue.
Mumford Painting Leads Two Day Sale At Eldred’s
September 23, 2024
‘River Landscape With Cows’ Exceeds Estimate At Carlsen Gallery
September 23, 2024
Landscape By March Avery Leads At Swann Auction Galleries
September 23, 2024
5 Church Hill Road / Newtown, CT 06470
Mon - Fri / 8:00 am - 5:01 pm
(203) 426-8036