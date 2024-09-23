Historic Washington Portrait Commands Attention For Cottone

GENESEO, N.Y. — On September 20, Cottone Auctions presented 204 lots from the Plantation, Fla., collection of Dr Martin May, an orthopedic physician, businessman, author and collector. Another 119 lots of Fine Art & Antiques from various estates, museums and individual collections followed on September 21. Earning the highest price across both days was a Nineteenth Century portrait of George Washington painted by Rembrandt Peale (America, 1778-1860). According to a 1926 letter from M. Knoedler & Company, New York, to Colonel Charles Clifton of the Buffalo, N.Y., Pierce-Arrow Motor Car Co., this portrait is known as “Port-Hole – Washington” and was originally purchased from the artist in 1845 by Giles F. Ward. Measuring 36 by 30 inches framed, the historic portrait was bid past its $200/400,000 estimate range to achieve $492,000 including buyer’s premium. Further review of the auctions will be in a later issue.