Historic Sleepers Rise For Opfer’s Eggnog Auction

Review by Carly Timpson; Photos Courtesy Richard Opfer Auctioneering, Inc

TIMONIUM, MD. — Richard Opfer Auctioneering, Inc conducted its Annual Eggnog Auction on Thursday, December 14. Among the notable lots were paintings, historical documents, jewelry, watches, antiques and collectibles. In this sale, Opfer offered 370 lots, and all but one were successfully hammered down with the help of 1,237 registered bidders. In all, the auction realized more than $3,000.

A portrait of “Liliha, Wife of Boki” had a regal finish, surpassing its estimate by astonishing margins. Expected within the range of $500 to $1,000, an in-house buyer won the framed half-portrait of the Hawaiian High Chiefess for $207,000. The portrait, without recorded provenance, but coming from a Baltimore, Md., estate, turned out to be a mysteriously exciting piece for bidders. Following the sale, Rick Opfer commented on the work’s interest, generating four phone bidders and significant online participation in addition to in-house bids. Despite the painting being cataloged as “in the manner of Charles Bird King (American, 1785-1862),” Opfer shared that the buyer, a prominent US art and antiques dealer, believes the painting was actually done by John Hayter (English, 1800-1895).

A rare and rather unusual self-winding ticker tape machine with an original roll of ticker tape stamped “J.H. Bunnell & Co New York, U.S.A. 5988,” earned $11,070. The machine has a glass dome, and its black base is marked: “Quotations Furnished by the / Western Union Telegraph Co / Apply to Local Manager.” In total, the machine measures 14 inches tall and 8 inches wide.

A certificate of promotion with the heading “Confederate States of America War Department, Adjutant and Inspector General’s Office, Richmond, VA, 9 Dec 1984,” blew past its $50-$100 estimate to finish at $3,198. The document certified the promotion of Alfred Glasscock from the rank of First Lieutenant to Captain for the 43rd Battalion of Virginia, also known as Mosby’s Regiment, Virginia Calvary (Partisan Rangers). The promotion was signed by the Confederate States of America Assistant Adjutant General John Blair Hoge.

A letter written on Washington College, Lexington, Va., stationery by Robert E. Lee praising the attendance and academic achievement of Baldwin Spyker Moore was sent to the student’s father, Texas Supreme Court Justice George Fleming Moore in 1870. This letter, and its now tattered envelope, earned an unexpected $3,075 ($300/500).

Just breaking into its estimate range was a 1993 Mercedes Benz 300CE. The white and blue convertible was the second-highest sale of the day, finishing at $13,225. With around 44,000 miles, the vehicle appeared to be in excellent aesthetic condition given its 30 years of age.

Opfer bidders also showed positive interest in gold jewelry and accessories. The top in this category was a man’s 14K gold diamond ring with an embedded 2.61-carat round diamond. Against an estimate of $8/12,000, the ring finished at $9,200. Another piece that performed well was an 18K yellow gold braided type chain necklace measuring 16 inches long. In very good to excellent condition, the 28-ounce necklace brought $5,750 ($2,1/2,300). Also enticing bidders was a man’s 18K yellow gold and stainless-steel Oyster Perpetual Datejust Rolex watch with a Rolex Jubilee bracelet. The Rolex and its case earned $4,312 ($4/6,000).

Other noteworthy sales include a 61-piece Damask Rose set of Heirloom sterling flatware in a Reed & Barton chest which realized $1,599, a stoneware jug depicting a grotesque face signed “Cleater and Billie Meaders 8-24-1995” which achieved $923 and an ornately framed oil portrait of two young boys and their dog, signed “A.G. Powers, 1868,” which sold for $3,075 ($5/10,000).

Prices quoted include the buyer's premium as reported by the auction house.