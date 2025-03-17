Historic Powder Horn Rises To Top For Blackstone Valley

SUTTON, MASS. — In its Historic Arms and Militaria auction on March 16, Blackstone Valley Auctions presented 306 lots from three lifetime collections. Achieving the sale’s highest price was a powder horn marked “Abraham/Perin’s/Horn” and dated “1769.” The cow horn was intricately detailed with depictions of soldiers and drummers, as well as inspirational text. Overall, the horn measured 15¾ inches long and had brass finishing accompaniments. According to the catalog note, “Abraham Perrin was born in 1752 in Woodstock, Conn. Perrin is listed as serving in Captain Samuel McClellan’s company, Colonel Israel Putnam’s regiment in 1775.” Besting its $10/15,000 estimate, this historic powder horn was taken to $62,100, including buyer’s premium. More on this result and others will be in a later issue.