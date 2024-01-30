Historic Delhi House Comes To Auction By Schillaci & Schultis

Review by W.A. Demers; Photos Courtesy Two Feathers Antiques & Auction Services

EAST GREENBUSH, N.Y. — The Historic Delhi House, Helen Penfield Adair estate, untouched for generations, was for the first time offered in a sale conducted by Edward Schillaci and John Shultis of Two Feathers Antiques & Auction Services on January 20 at the Old Masonic Lodge. The sale provided an opportunity to acquire many antiquities, art and collectibles, and just about every category was represented.

The Delhi House housed all the items offered in this sale. Some background on its history: It appears that the land originally may have been owned by Appollos Edgerton and Samuel Gordon, and by 1864 was in the hands of William Youmans, who built the present mansion in 1865. Youmans was a prominent and highly respected attorney and longtime Delhi resident, quite involved in the community. There is a memorial monument on one side lawn of the property that was erected for two horses of William Youmans, which remains on their burial site.

Youmans’ mansion and adjoining farmlands came to be known as The Homestead.

As for the Penfields, known in the area as successful businessmen and -women, in 1918, both the home and farmlands were purchased by Helen Sackrider Penfield. Gradually, the mostly 160 acres of farmland in the village of Delhi as well as the stately mansion became known as the Penfield estate.

Helen Penfield worked in some capacity with the Delaware County board of supervisors. She also was involved in the New York State Women’s Suffrage Association. Her husband Samuel and she had two daughters, Dorothy and Margaret. They — especially Margaret — were world travelers, bringing items and furniture back home, with particular interest in the Far East. Both women attended college, graduated and eventually returned to Delhi. Dorothy was a recognized artist in oils and sketches. She married and had one child, Helen Penfield Adair, who inherited the estate. She is now 87 years old, gracious, and has friends all over the United States.

The families never weeded through documents, records and paperwork throughout the 106 years in this home; however; everything was neatly filed and stored within the large mansion. Uncovering the Penfield lifestyle over the last 106 years and discovering estate belongings from its various residents has been a fascinating historic reveal, according to Schillaci and Schultis.

Of the sale’s approximately 212 lots, an antique Oriental carpet finished out in front, capturing $4,375.

A Nineteenth Century fireman’s dress or parade uniform jacket took $938. With marked FD gilt brass buttons, the gray wool jacket had a light blue silk lining and was made for a man of medium size.

There was a lot of early Halloween decorations to include three hand fans in the form of black cats, which were marked Made In Germany. One of the fans had a broken guard stick; otherwise, they were fine. Included were four different packages of Dennison’s Halloween cutouts, all of which had their original six cutouts, with the exception that the scarecrow package only contained five of the original six; 11 with witches on broom cutouts; a Dennison’s paper witch and pumpkin garland; crepe paper napkins in original packaging; five paper strip place setting cards; small pumpkin and black cat sticker boxes, each having only one sticker inside; three black cat die-cuts approximately 11 inches in diameter; six red and black witch on broom Dennison cutouts; and finally a larger black cat cutout. All of this for $2,125. Who wouldn‘t be happy?

Fetching $1,063 was a 65-piece sterling silver Daniel Low & Co flatware set in a Roses pattern. With knives, spoons, butter knives, demitasse spoons, oyster and dinner forks and tablespoons, it had a combined weight of 49.85 troy ounces, not including the knives.

An early Chinese export lacquer decorated sewing table or stand featured a fitted interior containing numerous original carved bone sewing implements. The exterior was covered with gilt decorations of Asian figures in various settings. The carved bone sewing implements were extensive and all appeared to be in excellent condition, hardly, if ever, used. A rare find in any condition, let alone in this extraordinary all-original state; bidders agreed and it went out at $1,287.

The furniture category was dominated by an R.J. Horner oak dining table, heavily carved throughout, the center leg hidden when closed by a circular style base with ornate panels using the favored aesthetic element of the sunflower. A set of five leaves accompanied the 75½-inch-long table and it found a buyer at $1,188.

The lighting category was highlighted by a mid-Nineteenth Century signed Cornelius Sinumbra Astral lamp with wheel-cut clear glass shade. The lamp had a brass column and font on a square marble base with applied brass Cornelius label attached to the upper part of the standard. It also had what appeared to be its original set of cut prisms. Approximately 26 inches tall, it was bid to $1,872.

Finally, an unusual Victorian Renaissance Revival ornate desk rounded out the sale’s notable highlights, largely owing to its panels depicting a court jester and more. Measuring approximately 52 by 19¾ by 32-5/8 inches, it settled at $4,063.

Prices given include the buyer’s premium as stated by the auction house. For more information, 518-766-3865 or email j.shultis729@outlook.com.